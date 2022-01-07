Tonawanda police looking for suspects in confusing gift card scam

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Tonawanda are looking for three people suspected of scamming Family Dollar clerks out of hundreds of dollars via gift cards.

It happened at the store on Niagara Street over the weekend, they say. According to police, the three people pictured above are suspected of having clerks “load” cards with specific dollar amounts before confusing the clerks. They say the scammers would then leave the store with the cards, but after paying less than their worth.

Police say these three worked together as a group. Anyone with information that could help identify them is asked to call detectives at (716) 692-2103.