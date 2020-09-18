Tonawanda police looking for suspects in liquor store theft

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are investigating a theft that took place at a liquor store on Niagara St.

Police say a couple of “older males” walked into Isle View Wine and Spirits on Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

While there, police say they concealed numerous bottles of liquor within their person, and at one point, put bottles down their pants.

After spending less than five minutes in the store, the two left in a red Ford pickup truck with no front license plate.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call police at (716) 692-2121.

