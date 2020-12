TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing teen.

Tatiana VanVolkenburg, 17, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her height was not listed, but she weighs about 120 lbs.

VanVolkenburg has been missing from her home since December 11, but was seen in the Riverside neighborhood of Buffalo on December 19.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2121.