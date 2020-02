TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for help identifying a suspect.

Detectives say a black woman standing at 5’9″ and weighing approximately 120 lbs. made purchases with a stolen credit card.

On the evening of Saturday, January 25, she was seen leaving the Super Saver store in Buffalo.

Anyone who know her identity is asked to call police at (716) 692-2103.