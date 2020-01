TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Tonawanda are looking for two larceny suspects who they say have been “working” dollar stores in the city.

The incidents of theft have been happening this past week, police say.

A photo from January 23, provided by authorities, shows the suspects at a store on Niagara St.

Anyone with information on this pair can call detectives at (716) 692-2103.