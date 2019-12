TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are looking for two suspects in a case of identity theft.

Police say the men pictured above used a stolen credit card to make $1,300 in unauthorized purchases.

The men’s images were captured at a Walmart in Depew.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call detectives at (716) 692-2103.