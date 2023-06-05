TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda police officer who was badly injured while being dragged by an alleged stolen vehicle on May 29 has been released from the hospital, sources told News 4 on Monday.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, David Piatek, a two-year veteran of Tonawanda PD, was making a traffic stop of the Kia Sportage, which had run a red light after the vehicle was reported stolen out of East Aurora. The alleged incident took place near Sheridan-Parkside Drive and Pyle Court.

Two teens have been arrested since the alleged incident took place, Dareious Akbar and Mariah Pietrangeli, both 19. Akbar was charged with attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault and criminal possession of stolen property, while Pietrangeli was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Courtesy: Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Akbar pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.