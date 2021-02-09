Tonawanda police officer notices fire outside residence, puts it out

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in the City of Tonawanda could have been much worse if an officer hadn’t been driving on Ellicott Creek Rd. early Tuesday morning.

Tonawanda police say the officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he saw a fire in a garbage tote and a cardboard box next to a residence.

As he observed this, the fire became “larger in intensity,” police say. The officer proceeded to tell other officers his location and grab the fire extinguisher in his vehicle.

He then put the fire out and moved the tote away from the residence. At the time, two adults and kids were inside the house sleeping, unaware of what was happening. Officers eventually awoke them and let them know what happened.

According to the homeowners, the fire may have started because of smoldering ashes from a fireplace that were placed in the tote.

The siding and overhang of the residence suffered some damage. Fire personnel say this could have been much worse if the finger lingered.