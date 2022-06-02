TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteer firefighters saved several animals from a Town of Tonawanda apartment fire Monday evening and resuscitated two dogs.

Town of Tonawanda police officers and paramedics responded to 98 Fairfield Ave. after a fire broke out around 6:25 p.m.

Two dogs, Moose and Brutus, were unresponsive and gasping for air. Paramedics Diona Baumgartner and Ashley Hillock, with assistance from police officers Kelly Wright and Angela Ragusa, revived the dogs.

They administered the pups oxygen and Albuterol, saving them, according to the Town of Tonawanda Police.

Moose was healthy enough to stay with a neighbor and Brutus was taken to Green Acres Veterinary Center for emergency care and was discharged.

TOT Police say the pair are doing well.