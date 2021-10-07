Tonawanda reviews plan for new Jim’s Steak Out to replace Adventure Landing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda landmark could soon be turning in its putter for a sandwich.

Plans are in the works for the former putt-putt, now known as Adventure Landing on Sheridan Drive to become a new location for Jim’s Steak Out.

The miniature golf course has been closed for some time after being a very popular family fun center. This new Jim’s Steak Out location would be 3,500 square feet, have a drive-thru feature and optimal parking for customers.

And the man behind the famous hoagie is excited about the potential plan.

“We’re not taking putt-putt away, we are expanding our business, I wanted the blessing of the town before we move forward,” said Jim Incorvaia, owner, Jim’s Steak Out.

Town officials say they are not the only business looking at the property. If and when the sandwich shop takes over Adventure Landing, the franchises’ location on the corner of Sheridan and Belmont will close.