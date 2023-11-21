TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Approximately 2,500 residents and business owners in the Town of Tonawanda were sent an incorrect water and sewer bill earlier this month, Town Supervisor Joe Emminger said.

The town is sending corrected bills on Tuesday. Emminger said affected residents were inadvertently billed the same amount for this three-month period as they were the previous quarter.

Anyone who has already paid their bill and overpaid will be credited the appropriate amount on their following bill. Anyone who underpaid will be asked to pay the difference.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused anyone and appreciate your understanding,” Emminger said.