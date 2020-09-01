Tonawanda Town Board giving town leaders permission to fire public safety dispatcher

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Tonawanda Town Board is giving the town supervisor or police chief permission to fire a public safety dispatcher.

The town says an investigation revealed that Brett Rider violated the town’s sexual harassment policy.

Supervisor Joe Emminger says the Erie County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

He doesn’t expect this process to be finished any time soon.

Rider has been suspended without pay.

We’ve reached out to his lawyer. We’re waiting to hear back.