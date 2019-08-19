Tonawanda town council members: Police chief would likely retire instead of resign

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been a tumultuous few months for Chief Jerome Uschold and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

The town SWAT team was disbanded as one of its members, Officer Howard Scholl, was accused of misleading fellow Tonawanda officers investigating a two-car accident in January.

Scholl allegedly reported his wife Aimee was driving their SUV, but a couple of weeks later, Scholl amended the report, saying he was in fact behind the wheel.

Scholl is appealing his suspension without pay in court.

Two paramedics accused of taking medication from a collection box, at the police headquarters were fired in March, and in June, the town council cancelled a raise Uschold was supposed to receive, citing the turmoil in the department.

Uschold has been Town of Tonawanda chief of police since 2015, and has served on the force for 35 years.

Town council members say with that much time on the force, should Uschold leave, it would be through retirement.