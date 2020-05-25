1  of  2
Tonawanda VFW honors the fallen on Memorial Day

Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Memorial Day service by veterans from the Brounschidle VFW Post in the Town of Tonawanda was noticeably smaller than past years, but the event still carried an important message of honoring those who paid the ultimate price.

Organizers put together this gun salute in front of the VFW Post on Delaware Avenue.
It was a small gathering with plenty of social distancing.

The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore usually hold a large Memorial Day Parade on but that was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

