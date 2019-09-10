Closings
Tonawanda woman to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday night

Tonawanda

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday night on Jeopardy!, you might recognize one of the contestants.

Valerie Nolan, an office manager from Tonawanda, will compete on the second day of the 36th season.

The episode will air on WIVB at 7:30 p.m.

