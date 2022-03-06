TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers packed Manor Lanes to raise money for breast cancer research Sunday morning at Tonawandas USBC’s 13th Bowl for the Cure event.

The organization teamed up with Roswell Park and the Susan G. Komen foundation for the tournament, with all proceeds going toward breast cancer research. The event also included basket raffles to raise additional money for the cure.

“We’ve got a great bowling community in Western New York,” said Joe Bellanti, a chairperson for Bowl for the Cure. “Every year, it gets a little bit bigger, a little bit better. We have more baskets and things this year than ever.”

Bellanti said he was impressed by the amount of bowlers that showed up, especially after last year’s event was canceled.

“We did not have the tournament last year because of COVID, but the amount of bowlers that showed up today is pretty impressive,” he said. “And it’s nice to see a packed house”