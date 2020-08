TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Tonawanda.

The ticket for the August 11 drawing, which is worth $61,852, was sold at the Speedway store located at 2596 Sheridan Drive.

Winning tickets may be claimed within one year of the drawing.

