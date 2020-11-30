TOT delays winter parking ban to December 15

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda officials say due to a favorable forecast, they are extending the delay on the winter parking ban to 12:01 a.m. December 15.

Originally, the town delayed it until December 1.

The ban prohibits parking on all streets in the town between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., officials say.

“In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated,” the town reminds residents.