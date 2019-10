TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Town of Tonawanda Police Officer will receive an award from the SPCA after rescuing a dog from a house fire.

Police say on September 10, Officer Jacob McCormick, rescued a seven-year-old Beagle named Harry from a fire at 277 Ferndale Avenue.

Chief James Stauffiger and SPCA Chief Communication Officer Gina Lattuca will present the award on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Harry and his family will also be in attendance.