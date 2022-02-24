TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger has big plans for the Huntley Plant on River Road.

During his State of the Town address, Emminger announced the town is restarting its eminent domain action against NRG on the Huntley site. The 95-acre site on the town’s riverfront was supposed to be sold years ago, but the deal fell through in 2020 for unknown reasons, and the town backed off.

Emminger says the site needs to be cleaned up and they need to get moving on long-delayed plans.

“So it’s been six years, time flies, and here we are sitting six years later and we still dont have anything from Huntley in the sale of the property,” said Joe Emminger, supervisor, Town of Tonawanda.

Meanwhile, the team studying the soil near the former Tonawanda Coke plant released their findings Thursday night.

Scientists believe pollution from Tonawanda Coke left an imprint on the community and that properties near the plant were contaminated. But they said the data did not show the same contamination in neighborhoods further away.