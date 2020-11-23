Town of Tonawanda board meeting to go on as scheduled Monday, will go back to virtual indefinitely after

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Tonawanda’s first meeting impacted by the state placing parts of Erie County into an Orange COVID Zone is tonight’s town board meeting.

Officials say until further notice, town board, planning board, and zoning board meetings will go back to virtually, as they were earlier this year.

Since there are three public hearings scheduled for this evening, they will go on as scheduled in the Municipal Building at 7 p.m.

Town officials say in efforts to comply with social distancing and the limit on the number of people allowed to be in the room, those who show up to address the board will only be allowed to speak one at a time.

Once they have finished speaking, officials tell us they will have to leave the meeting room to allow for the next speaker to enter.

For more information, check the town’s website.