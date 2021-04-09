Town of Tonawanda cancels Memorial Day Parade due to increase in COVID cases, new variants found in WNY

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced the cancelation of the Memorial Day Parade on Friday.

Emminger says this is due to the increase in COVID cases and new variants found in Western New York.

It was scheduled for May 31.

The town says it consulted with the American Legion Brounshidle Post 205.

“Like the rest of you, we look forward to next year, when once again, we will renew this 70+ year tradition which unofficially has kicked off the summer activities in the town. Stay safe and GET VACCINATED!” Emminger said.