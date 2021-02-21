Town of Tonawanda converting street lights to LED, estimated cost $19 million

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A big change is coming to the Town of Tonawanda.

Its 6,000 streetlights are now officially owned by the town, and will soon be converted to LED lights.

After ending its contract with National Grid, the Tonawanda town supervisor says this change will cost about $19 million, but they will ultimately save more money in the long run, by having complete ownership.

Joe Emminger says the first street on their “To Do” list is a notorious section of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

“There have been some very unfortunate accidents for a variety of reasons we want to help the situation. By lighting up Niagara Falls Boulevard better.” Joe Emminger, Town Supervisor, Town of Tonawanda

The project should start almost immediately, Emminger says to be on the lookout for crews installing the new LED lights.

Also, if you happen to have an outage on your street you will be able to directly report it to the town.