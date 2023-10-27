TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – With favorable forecasts ahead, the Town of Tonawanda says there’s no need for its winter parking ban to start Nov. 1.

Town Supervisor Joe Emminger delayed the ban two weeks, pushing the start date back to Wednesday, Nov. 15. Tonawanda has historically continued to push the ban back as long as the forecast abides.

“In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow,” Emminger said in a press release.

Once the ban goes into effect, parking will be prohibited on all Town streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. until mid-March.

The latest 4Warn Forecast says there could be a few snowflakes in the region Wednesday, Nov. 1, but the Northtowns aren’t expected to receive a significant amount. Some parts of the Southern Tier could see an inch or more.