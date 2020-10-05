Town of Tonawanda dentist charged with forcibly touching patient

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local dentist has been charged with forcibly touching a patient.

Prosecutors say Tiberiu Sfintescu, 72, intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his office in the Town of Tonawanda this past May.

If convicted, the Williamsville resident could spend up to one year in jail. He’ll be back in court on November 30.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim.

