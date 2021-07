TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sheridan and Brighton Golf Courses are closed today, Town Supervisor Joe Emminger tweeted this morning.

He says it’s due to the excessive amounts of water and ponding still present from Saturday’s rain.

Good morning, the Brighton and Sheridan Golf Courses will remain CLOSED today due to the excessive amounts of water/ponding that remain from yesterday rain event. A dry day today w/receding water levels will certainly help and get us ready to open tomorrow 🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/glp7SL3OxB — Joe Emminger (@joeemmingerr) July 18, 2021

“A dry day today w/receding water levels will certainly help and get us ready to open tomorrow,” Emminger tweeted.