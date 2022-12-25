BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An emergency order banning all on-street parking in the Town of Tonawanda to help facilitate cleanup from the blizzard will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The Town Board made this decision in the best interests of public safety,” town supervisor Joseph Emminger stated in a news release. “Keeping vehicles off all town streets will facilitate storm cleanup.”

Driving bans remain in effect throughout much of Western New York, including all of Erie County.

Overnight parking restrictions in the Town of Tonawanda will be suspended on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, officials announced.