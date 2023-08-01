TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a unanimous vote at Monday evening’s board meeting, the Town of Tonawanda chose to join more than a dozen other municipalities, including Buffalo, in suing Kia America and Hyundai Motor America.

They say these vehicles are easy to steal due to their “deviation from industry norms and failure to install engine immobilizers in a majority of their vehicles manufactured for sale in the United States between 2011 and 2021.”

The local governments suing the car makers are being represented by Seattle-based firm Keller Rohrback. In addition to Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda, other cities they’re representing include Cleveland, Cincinnati, San Diego and New York City.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger says the town “has been experiencing an inordinate number of thefts of Hyundais and Kias.”

“Most significantly, over Memorial Day Weekend, one of our police officers was severely injured and dragged 30 feet by someone who stole a Kia,” Emminger said. “He is still not back to work. We feel there are damages that should be awarded, and we think it’s in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers of the Town of Tonawanda to file this lawsuit.”

In Buffalo, four teens were killed in a crash involving a stolen Kia this past October. Mayor Byron Brown says thefts of Kias and Hyundais increased by more than 2,000 percent this past January compared to the same time period last year.

In the first three months of 2023, the City of Buffalo says Hyundais and Kias made up between 57-67 percent of all vehicle thefts in the city.

A statement from the Town of Tonawanda goes into detail on why the lawsuit is being filed:

“Keller Rohrback maintains the defendants’ decision to forego standard safety features to prevent the easy theft of their cars put profits over safety in communities nationwide. Word spread of these vehicles’ susceptibility to theft via social media, and a surge of automobile thefts swept across the nation, driven primarily by teens and tweens stealing Kias and Hyundai. This nuisance, made possible by Hyundai and Kias failure to prevent easy theft, endangers the health and safety of the public, as stolen vehicles are often driven recklessly and used in the commission of other violent crimes. Already, there have been tragic reports of fatal accidents involving stolen Hyundai and Kias operated by minors. As alleged in complaints filed by other governments, Hyundai and Kia could have prevented this nuisance by including as standard engine immobilizers, parts that are inexpensive and significantly effective in reducing the rate of vehicle theft.” Town of Tonawanda