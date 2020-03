TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to parking in Kenmore or the Town of Tonawanda.

Both municipalities announced on Monday that winter parking restrictions are no longer in effect. This is due to the favorable weather forecast going forward.

If we get heavy snow though, drivers are asked to be sensible and remove their cars from the streets so plows can clear them.