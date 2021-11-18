Town of Tonawanda man in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department tells News 4 37-year-old Robert Crowley, of the town, is in serious condition at ECMC after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the collision in the area of Military and Coventry Roads at 6 p.m.

Officials tell us the 29-year-old Kenmore man driving the vehicle did not suffer injuries.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Accident Investigation Unit is currently investigating the matter.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 716-879-6614 or their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.