TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jose Ruiz, Jr., 50, was accused of strangling his wife, 59-year-old Mavilie Ruiz, at their home on Tillotson St.

Prosecutors say it happened on December 9.

If convicted, Ruiz could spend 25 years to life in prison. He will be back in court on February 28, and currently remains held without bail.