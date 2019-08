TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Some neighbors in the Town of Tonawanda plan to fight to stop changes to Brighton Pool.

For more than a year officials have talked about a plan to close the pool, and replace it with a splash pad and ice rink.

Those against the plan say they want to see how much support there is for the changes.

The town board meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. tonight.