TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda is making sure residents are ready for active shooter situations with a free training course.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department and Paramedics are putting on the “Civilian Response to an Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed” program on June 27, June 29 and July 2.

The training focuses on how residents can stay vigilant about shootings and actions to take if they’re involved in an active-shooter situation. The town paramedics will provide first aid training.

The program is open to Town of Tonawanda residents 16 years old and older.

To register online, click here.

Here are the available dates and times:

June 27 (Sheridan Park Fire Dept.): 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

June 29 (Ellwood Fire Dept.): 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

July 2 (Brighton Fire Dept.): 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.