Town of Tonawanda opening Lincoln Park Pool under COVID-19 regulations

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda officials say the Lincoln Park swimming and wading pools will open on Monday, June 29.

Officials say they will enforce “zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies,” and the pools will only be open for residents of the town and Village of Kenmore.

Ken-Ton residents will need to purchase a “Resident Access Card.” Those will be available at the town’s Parks and Rec office at 299 Decatur Rd. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The access cards will cost:

Youth- $8

Adult- $15

Family- $40

Town officials tell News 4 the main pool will be limited to 75 swimmers, and the wading pool will be limited to 50 swimmers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

A family swim will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with an adult guardian accompanying a minor to enter the pool.

Here’s what the schedule for the Lincoln Park Pool will look like:

Lessons Tuesdays, Thursdays 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Open Swimming Noon-5 p.m. daily through Labor Day

