Breaking News
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Town of Tonawanda opening Lincoln Park Pool under COVID-19 regulations

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda officials say the Lincoln Park swimming and wading pools will open on Monday, June 29.

Officials say they will enforce “zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies,” and the pools will only be open for residents of the town and Village of Kenmore. 

Ken-Ton residents will need to purchase a “Resident Access Card.” Those will be available at the town’s Parks and Rec office at 299 Decatur Rd. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The access cards will cost:

  • Youth- $8
  • Adult- $15
  • Family- $40

Town officials tell News 4 the main pool will be limited to 75 swimmers, and the wading pool will be limited to 50 swimmers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

A family swim will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with an adult guardian accompanying a minor to enter the pool.

Here’s what the schedule for the Lincoln Park Pool will look like:

  • Lessons Tuesdays, Thursdays 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Open Swimming Noon-5 p.m. daily through Labor Day

For additional information, click here

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss