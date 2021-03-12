Town of Tonawanda PD announces wake arrangements for Capt. Milosich

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police have announced the wake arrangements for Capt. Christine Milosich, who recently lost her battle with cancer at age 39.

Milosich died on March 1. One week after her death, Milosich was posthumously promoted to the rank of Captain.

“The Town of Tonawanda Police Department collectively grieves as we remember Captain Milosich’s engaging personality, work ethic, sense of humor and zest for life. It was our honor to serve alongside her,” police said in a statement released Thursday.

Milosich’s wake will take place at Amigone Funeral Home (2600 Sheridan Dr., Town of Tonawanda) on March 12 from 2-8 p.m.

Her funeral and burial services will be private. A funeral procession will take place on Saturday. It will leave St. Andrew’s Church, proceed east on Sheridan Dr. and then go south on Delaware Ave. to Forest Lawn Cemetery.