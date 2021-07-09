Town of Tonawanda PD searching for missing 14-year-old

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alexis S. Marks.

Marks went missing on June 14, she stands at five feet one inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police describe her as having a medium skin tone, black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Alexis Marks, you’re asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 876-5300.

Have information on this case? Contact Detective Bartolotta (716) 879-6641.

