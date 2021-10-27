Town of Tonawanda police HQ renamed to honor only officer killed in line of duty

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda is paying special tribute to the only police officer in its history who was killed in the line of duty.

The town’s newly-remodeled police headquarters will now be named the Frank H. Pfonner public safety building.

“I think what’s really important to this is that every police officer that works here and enters this building from now on is going to recognize the Frank Pfonner name and always remember the sacrifice he gave to our community,” Police Chief James Stauffiger, said.

Pfonner was killed in the line of duty in 1923. He was one of the first three officers hired by the town when the police department was formed way back in 1920.