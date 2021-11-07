Town of Tonawanda Police investigating two convenience store armed robberies

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two armed robberies at convenience stores in the Town of Tonawanda kept police busy Sunday night.

Town of Tonawanda Police confirmed to News 4, the Red Apple convenience store at 4205 Delaware Avenue fell subject to an armed robbery, as did the 7-Eleven at 741 Kenmore Ave. The stores are four miles apart.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. News 4 is working to learn more.