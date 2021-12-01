Town of Tonawanda police looking for help finding missing teen

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for a teen girl who’s been missing since Sunday.
15-year-old Alexis Marks has brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5’3″ and weighs 153 lbs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 879-6614 or Detective Cavarello at (716) 879-6640.
