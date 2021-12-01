Town of Tonawanda police looking for help finding missing teen

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for a teen girl who’s been missing since Sunday.

15-year-old Alexis Marks has brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5’3″ and weighs 153 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 879-6614 or Detective Cavarello at (716) 879-6640.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now