Town of Tonawanda police looking for help finding missing woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Town of Tonawanda woman is missing.

Stacie Simpson was last seen leaving work in Amherst this past Friday, but she didn’t return home.

Simpson is 5’2,” roughly 120 pounds and has pierced ears and colored contact lenses. The last time she was seen, she had a hoodie, pants and sneakers on — all of which were light blue-colored.

Anyone who has seen Simpson or has any information on her whereabouts can call Det. Cavarello at (716) 879-6640 or the police department’s confidential tipline at (716) 879-6606, referring to complaint “#20-208953.”