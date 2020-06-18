Town of Tonawanda Police looking for individuals responsible for vandalizing SWAT van during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police say their SWAT Team van was vandalized by protestors as they assisted law enforcement agencies during the demonstrations in Buffalo on May 30.

According to police, the SWAT Team responded to the 7-11 on Niagara Street, where people were in the process of breaking windows and looting the store.

Four employees locked themselves in the bathroom, and one of the looters tried to break down the bathroom door.

Can you help us identify the people involved that damaged our swat Van? The Facebook link contains the VIDEO and information about the incident. You can contact us through Confidential Tip Line 716-879-6606. https://t.co/7KayLSr2fr pic.twitter.com/BPrjcyWTYy — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) June 18, 2020

Police say the SWAT Team had to decide to park the van and continue on foot, due to the traffic and large crowds of people in the street, to get to the employees quickly.

A few Buffalo Police officers and the SWAT Team were able to disperse the crowd in front of the building and clear the looters out of the store.

Town of Tonawanda Police tell News 4 the four employees in the bathroom were unharmed.

SWAT members told the employees to stay in the bathroom while they protected the building and waited for reinforcements as the crowd began forming in front of the store again.

Rocks, bottles, and other items were thrown at the team, and an object hit K-9 Diehl, as she was outside with her handler, helping to protect the employees. K-9 Diehl was not injured.

Some people in the crowd vandalized the van while SWAT maintained a perimeter around the store.

When the SWAT Team returned to the van, they discovered all the windows were broken out or shattered, and there were several dents on all sides of the vehicle, police say.

The group returned to where the van was parked and threw rocks and debris at the SWAT Team again.

Town of Tonawanda Police say the van was moved to the 7-11 parking lot once reinforcements arrived, and the large crowd was dispersed.

No one was injured, and police say the employees were able to lock up the store and leave.

The cost of the damage to the van is over $6,000, and is a felony level criminal mischief, according to police.

They are looking to prosecute the parties responsible for causing the damage and ask the public to help them identify the individuals in the video below:

Anyone with information can contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department on their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.