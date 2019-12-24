Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing man

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing man.

Anthony Dux was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans, a gray long-sleeve shirt, a gray and black article of Columbia clothing, brown work boots and a plain wedding band.

Dux was described as an Asian man standing at 5’4″ and weighing 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say his vehicle, wallet and phone were left behind.

Dux is known to frequent the gorge in Niagara Falls, but could also visit other fishing locations.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 876-5300 and refer to complaint number 19-953226.