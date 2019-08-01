Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing teen

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing teen.

Moteiff “Mo” Wafer-Collins, 14, was last seen in his home in the town this past Tuesday.

When last seen, he was wearing gray jeans, a black t-shirt and gray sneakers.

Wafer-Collins is 5’8″ and roughly 160 lbs. He has black hair, dark brown eyes and a light complexion.

He is known to frequent the areas of Sheridan-Parkside, Riverside Park and Buffalo’s west side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (716) 879-6613 or the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606. Please refer to complaint number 19-931784.