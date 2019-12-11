Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing teen

Breaking News
Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Moteiff “Mo” Wafer-Collins, 14, was last seen in his home on Monday at 6:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray stonewashed jeans, a brown hoodie and white Air Force One sneakers.

The teen is known to frequent the Sheridan-Parkside area and the west side of Buffalo.

Wafer-Collins stands at 5’8″ and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair, dark brown eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606 and refer to complaint #19-951357.

