Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing teen

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are looking for helping finding a missing teenager.

Alexis Marks, 14, has been missing since January 21. She is Black, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexis stands at 5’1″ and weighs 150 lbs. She also goes by the name ‘Lexi.’

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (716) 876-5300, (716) 394-5780 or the police tipline at (716) 879-6606.