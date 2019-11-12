Cold, Snowy Week
Town of Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen last seen in October

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a missing teen.

17-year-old Patrick Rogers was last seen leaving his family’s apartment in the town on October 26, according to police.

Rogers was seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans, blue Timberland boots, red hat, and carrying a backpack.

He’s 5’6″, weighs 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion, and has both ears pierced.

Anyone with information on Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613 or the confidential line at 716-879-6606.

