Town of Tonawanda Police Lt. dies after battle with cancer

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Police Lieutenant Christine Milosich has died as a result of cancer.

Town of Tonawanda police made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning, saying she passed away this past Monday.

Milosich joined the department in 2008, and in 2017, she became the first female Town of Tonawanda officer to be promoted to lieutenant.

In 2020, Milosich became the leader of the department’s Community Services program.

“Lt. Milosich’s dedication and compassion for her career, community, and people are an example to us all. We love you, Chrissy,” Town of Tonawanda police wrote on Facebook.

Milosich was 39 years old.