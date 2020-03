TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police arrested a man they say held up a bank this morning.

It happened just minutes after the KeyBank at 1930 Niagara Falls Boulevard opened for the day.

A search along the boulevard helped lead police to 49-year old Stephen J.J. Baker.

They say they also recovered what was stolen.

There’s no word on charges right now.