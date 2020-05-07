Town of Tonawanda Police now treating Yorkshire Rd. death as a homicide

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police say they are now treating the death at 265 Yorkshire Rd. as a homicide.

Police tell us 71-year-old Diane Wolfe was found dead in the home.

The investigation began on Tuesday and is still in its early stages, police say.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Wolfe’s death is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or 716-879-6606.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.