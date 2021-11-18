Town of Tonawanda police officer resigns, pleads guilty after switching seats with wife after crash

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In order to avoid jail time, a Town of Tonawanda police officer has resigned and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of falsifying business records.

In January 2019, off-duty officer Howard Scholl was involved in a crash at Englewood and St. Johns avenues, where he initially claimed that his wife was behind the wheel. This turned out not to be the case.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Scholl went through a stop sign, causing a collision with an Uber driver. At the time, his wife was in the passenger seat.

After it was initially reported that she was the one driving, the driver of the other vehicle disputed this claim, saying it was actually Scholl.

Originally, Scholl had been indicted on a felony charge, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Flynn explained why on Thursday morning.

He says that if Scholl had pleaded guilty to a felony, it would have been meant that he falsified business records in order to cover something up. But the District Attorney’s office was unable to prove that latter part.

Although both Scholl and his wife, Aimee, had been charged in relation to this incident, his wife received an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal since Scholl took responsibility for what happened.

In addition to staying out of jail, Flynn says Scholl’s administrative action against the Town of Tonawanda will stop, too. Earlier this year, it was announced that Scholl would receive $220,000 in back pay, and he’ll get to keep that.

